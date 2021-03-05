JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB is searching for a Multi-skilled Journalist who will embrace our high standard of news reporting, storytelling and investigative excellence across broadcast and digital platforms. This journalist must have exceptional reporting and photography skills and be able to work independently or with other reporters and photographers as news requires. The ideal candidate is a multi-tasker who will bring creativity and passion to every story. WDRB's journalists dig deeper into stories, going beyond the surface of daily turns. Our positive culture is the top priority at WDRB, so no egos or attitude allowed. This MSJ must be willing to run hard and support the team.
DUTIES:
- Write, shoot, edit and deliver original news stories, including live reports, demonstrating energy, confidence, professional appearance and voice quality.
- Gather information for news stories using sources, contacts, and leads, conduct interviews and build contacts and sources within the community.
- Use editorial judgment to help determine content of the newscasts.
- Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance newscasts and tell the story effectively.
- Write for the web and post daily on all digital platforms including social media; attach images and stream video.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Superior on-air presence; Live shot experience required.
- Ability to build contacts and develop relationships in the local community to provide superior news coverage.
- Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills with the ability to ad-lib when required.
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Must have a positive, can-do attitude, strong work ethic, and ability to work with a team.
- Strong videography and video editing skills, coupled with solid writing skills.
- Strong social media and digital skills are required to be a successful multi-skilled journalist.
EDUCATION:
Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism, communications or related field.
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum 1-2 years' of professional live television reporting experience; 2 years of previous live reporting experience preferred.
- Minimum 1 year of experience with I-News, AVID, AVID Cloud UX; editing experience preferred.
- Minimum 1 year of experience with HD Video camera, tripod use and cell phone skills.
- Must be computer literate and web savvy; Working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.