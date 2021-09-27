JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB News is looking for an Multi-Skilled Journalist who can hit the ground running to cover everything from developing stories to in-depth investigations. The right candidate will be a problem solver and multi-tasker who works quickly under pressure to produce compelling content for daily newscasts and digital platforms.
This reporter must be a great communicator who can pitch impactful, compelling stories. This journalist will build relationships within the community and meet deadlines for several newscasts. Previous live broadcasting experience required. The ability to work as a multi-skilled journalist who can shoot and edit video in the field on occasion is preferred. Knowledge of the Kentucky/Southern Indiana viewing area is helpful.
Culture is key at WDRB—no egos or attitude allowed! Must have a positive attitude with the ambition to do anything to help the team.
REQUIREMENTS:
- At least one year of daily reporting experience required, three years preferred.
- Strong on-air presence with the confidence to speak comfortably during live coverage when there is little information during developing news situations.
- Ability to shoot, write and edit broadcast-quality video.
- Strong command of writing for broadcast and digital platforms; a thorough understanding of the principles of ethical newsgathering.
- Journalism or communications degree.
- Valid driver’s license with a clean record.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
CONTACT:
Barry Fulmer, Vice President, News Director