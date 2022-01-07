WDRB Media is looking for a National Traffic Copy Coordinator to receive, interpret, and apply all national commercial instructions, including paid programming, from clients.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
- Apply commercial instructions and revisions from advertisers/agencies to corresponding contracts.
- Work with outside advertisers, agencies, and National Sales team to ensure instructions are received and understood.
- Apply house number to all spots
- Purge inactive/outdated spots as needed. Maintain commercial library.
- Print dub list twice daily for master control and deliver new spots for dubbing onto the server
- Maintain files with current instructions for each advertiser
- Ensure compliance that written instructions are on file for each client
- View spots as needed for sales
- Resolve any discrepancies from daily discrepancy report that pertain to copy.
- Supply dubs to local stations as directed by sales.
What you bring:
- Detail oriented
- Organizational skills
- Ablility to work with a team
- Multi-task capabilities
Education: High School Diploma or GED
Experience: Minimum 2 years broadcasting experience
Computer Skills: Working knowledge of Word/Excel. Experience with Wide Orbit software is a plus.
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
CONTACT:
Libby Wilcoxson, Traffic Manager