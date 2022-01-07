WDRB Media Jobs

WDRB Media is looking for a National Traffic Copy Coordinator to receive, interpret, and apply all national commercial instructions, including paid programming, from clients.

Why WDRB is the best place to work:

  • Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
  • Company paid Health Savings Account
  • 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
  • Incredible 6% employer 401K match
  • Competitive paid time off
  • YMCA membership
  • Opportunities for learning and growth
  • Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
  • Learn from industry-leading talent

What you will do:

  • Apply commercial instructions and revisions from advertisers/agencies to corresponding contracts.
  • Work with outside advertisers, agencies, and National Sales team to ensure instructions are received and understood.
  • Apply house number to all spots
  • Purge inactive/outdated spots as needed. Maintain commercial library.
  • Print dub list twice daily for master control and deliver new spots for dubbing onto the server
  • Maintain files with current instructions for each advertiser
  • Ensure compliance that written instructions are on file for each client
  • View spots as needed for sales
  • Resolve any discrepancies from daily discrepancy report that pertain to copy.
  • Supply dubs to local stations as directed by sales.

What you bring:

  • Detail oriented
  • Organizational skills
  • Ablility to work with a team
  • Multi-task capabilities

Education: High School Diploma or GED

Experience: Minimum 2 years broadcasting experience

Computer Skills: Working knowledge of Word/Excel. Experience with Wide Orbit software is a plus.

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

TO APPLY: CLICK HERE

CONTACT:

Libby Wilcoxson, Traffic Manager