WDRB Media, in Louisville, KY, is looking for a positive, energetic, and passionate News Director to lead the news team in creating multi-platform content that sets the standard for local coverage.
WDRB Media (DMA 48) is the source for Kentuckiana local news, weather, sports, and television entertainment (FOX and CW). We are the "go to" media company for original and compelling journalism, as well as watch-dog investigations. As the leading news operation in the Louisville area, WDRB is the largest news team in Kentucky & Indiana offering more than 9.5 hours of weekday newscasts daily. Not only is WDRB the #1 station in Louisville, but it is recognized as one of the TOP FOX affiliates in the country.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Collaborative team with a strong values-based culture. We live by the values of integrity, teamwork, excellence, and creativity in everything we do.
- An innovative workplace where learning and growth are required and valued
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Privately owned by Block Communications, Inc.
What you will do:
- Provide the vision and guidance for the long- and short-term strategies of the station.
- Manage the station’s news operations on broadcast, digital, and social media platforms, setting budgets, establishing goals, and directing a staff of 90+ team members that produces 60+ hours of local news weekly.
- Oversee all news content for on-air while also guiding content on web site, social media, mobile, and apps: evolve the brand to maximize its impact.
- Together with HR, recruit, develop, and retain a strong team. Negotiate contracts for news department personnel.
- Exhibit strong leadership skills; provide guidance, and show support through recognition, trust, and awareness about newsroom developments.
- Maintain an innovative and highly collaborative culture that promotes ideas, open communication, respect for others and excellence.
- Develop and maintain the newsroom budget, continue to identify more effective and efficient approaches to operations and processes throughout the newsroom.
- Grow and develop unified OTT strategies to create/aggregate content in to streaming platforms.
- Partner closely with sales and marketing teams in the development of content that aligns to the strategic goals of the station.
What you will bring:
- Proven leadership experience within a newsroom that fosters collaboration and innovation.
- Ability to recognize, create and communicate priorities, strategies as well as market opportunities and challenges to drive growth and performance improvement.
- Solid journalistic judgment and a news philosophy that emphasizes accurate, fair and unique local content, along with community engagement.
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
