WDRB Media is looking for a reporter who is passionate about in-depth journalism, has strong writing skills and contributes to our positive newsroom culture.
The ideal candidate will be a team player with a focus on enterprise stories and strong social media skills. WDRB is committed to creative storytelling and innovation, and we provide more time and resources to report stories thoroughly. Three years of live reporting experience is required.
WDRB Media has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for nine consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time/Contract
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Live experience necessary. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
3-plus years of experience.
College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Please apply at this link:
https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=23749&company=cablesystem
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.