JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is growing again with a new 5 p.m. newscast in September. We are looking for a reporter who is passionate about in-depth journalism, has strong writing skills and contributes to our positive newsroom culture.
The ideal candidate will be a team player with a focus on enterprise stories and strong social media skills.
WDRB is committed to creative storytelling and innovation, and we provide more time and resources to report stories thoroughly. Three years of live reporting experience is required.
WDRB Media has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for eight consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Live experience necessary. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
3-plus years of experience.
College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to News Director Barry Fulmer at:
Or:
Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.