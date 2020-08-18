JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for a News Video Editor who will help bring creativity to our top-rated newscasts. This candidate will work with producers and photographers to edit news stories, coordinate feeds, and roll video for live newscasts. This person must be detail-oriented with the ability to juggle several projects at once under tight deadlines. But most importantly, the right candidate will be a team player who contributes to our positive work culture.
WDRB Media has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for nine consecutive years.
BENEFITS: Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE: Negotiable
POSITION: Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
- Prior broadcast experience with news edit equipment.
- Experience with AVID editing software is a plus.
- Bachelor's degree in communications preferred.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Candidate must be at least a high school graduate with prior editing skills and standards able to meet broadcast standards.
PLEASE CLICK ON THIS LINK TO APPLY.
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
