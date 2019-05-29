WDRB Media Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, is seeking an aggressive news producer with exceptional writing and decision-making skills. Our newsroom culture is very important, so the candidate must be a team player with a positive attitude. One year of previous producing experience is required. Attention to detail and social media skills are imperative.

WDRB has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for eight consecutive years.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

College degree required.

TO APPLY:

Please send your resume and links to Vice President / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com.

Or,

Barry Fulmer

Vice President, Director of News

WDRB Media

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky.  40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.