JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, is seeking an aggressive news producer with exceptional writing and decision-making skills. Our newsroom culture is very important, so the candidate must be a team player with a positive attitude. One year of previous producing experience is required. Attention to detail and social media skills are imperative.
WDRB has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for eight consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to Vice President / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com.
Or,
Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.