JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, is looking for a producer with strong writing and decision-making skills to join our newsroom. You will have exceptional resources at your fingertips: dedicated reporters and photographers (no MMJs here!), an Executive Producer and several co-producers, a six-person sports department, a team of drone pilots and more. Culture is very important, so candidate must be a team player with a positive attitude. Previous producing experience required. Attention to detail and strong social media skills are imperative.
WDRB has been named one of the best places to work in Kentucky for seven consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Must have a college degree. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to Vice President of News / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com, or:
Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203