WDRB Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This is a rare chance for an experienced producer to help launch a newscast at a top-rated station.

WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky is expanding again, adding a 5 p.m. newscast. We are looking for a producer with strong writing and decision-making skills. We are the largest newsroom in the state, and you will have exceptional resources at your fingertips: dedicated reporters and photographers (no MMJs here!), an EP, several co-producers, a six-person sports department, a team of drone pilots and more. Attention to detail and strong social media skills are imperative.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY WAGE: 

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

2+ years of previous live producing experience preferred. College degree required.

TO APPLY:

Please send your resume and links to Vice President / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com, or:

Barry Fulmer

Vice President, Director of News

WDRB Media

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.