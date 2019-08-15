JOB DESCRIPTION:
This is a rare chance for an experienced producer to help launch a newscast at a top-rated station.
WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky is expanding again, adding a 5 p.m. newscast. We are looking for a producer with strong writing and decision-making skills. We are the largest newsroom in the state, and you will have exceptional resources at your fingertips: dedicated reporters and photographers (no MMJs here!), an EP, several co-producers, a six-person sports department, a team of drone pilots and more. Attention to detail and strong social media skills are imperative.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
2+ years of previous live producing experience preferred. College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to Vice President / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com, or:
Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.