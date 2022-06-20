WDRB Media is the source for Kentuckiana local news, weather, sports, and television entertainment. We are the "go to" media company for original and compelling journalism, as well as watch-dog investigations. As the leading news operation in the Louisville area, WDRB is the largest news team in Kentucky & Indiana offering more than 9.5 hours of weekday newscasts daily, along with live & on demand digital news, weather, and sports options.
WDRB was also voted Best Places to Work in Kentucky for 9 years in a row. Our positive work culture is the key to being one of the best newsrooms in the country. Everyone here does whatever it takes to cover news and support the team. This is the reason we are able to retain so many veteran journalists who have helped lead WDRB to become the top broadcast and digital media outlet in Louisville.
The WDRB/WBKI Operations Department is a 7-day, 24-hour facility operating Fox, CW & MyNetworkTV stations.
Duties include: Switch all on-air programming in accordance with the official log. Operate Windows based video servers. Utilize various video record/playout formats for on-air content. Complete FCC and station log reports on a daily basis, + additional responsibilities as needed depending on shift work performed. Must be willing to work nights and weekends.
This is a part-time position. Three 8-hour shifts per week plus additional hours as needed by the department is expected.
Requirements:
- Background in digital video/audio applications a plus.
- Experience with Microsoft applications including Windows operating systems.
- Previous broadcast experience preferred.
Education:
- High school diploma required.
- College degree or work towards a degree + knowledge of Windows based media applications preferred
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.