DESCRIPTION:

The WDRB / WBKI Operations Department is a seven-day, 24-hour facility operating Fox, CW and myNetworkTV stations.

Duties include:

  • Switching all on-air programming in accordance with the official log.
  • Operating Windows-based video servers.
  • Utilizing various video record/playout formats for on-air content.
  • Completing FCC and station log reports on a daily basis.
  • Additional responsibilities as-needed depending on shift work performed.

Must be willing to work nights and weekends.

Reports to the director of programming and operations.

This part-time position consists of three 8-hour shifts per week, plus additional hours as-needed by the department.

BENEFITS:

Not applicable.

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Part-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

  • Previous broadcast experience.
  • College degree or work towards a degree.
  • Knowledge of Windows-based media applications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • High school diploma.
  • Experience with Microsoft applications including Windows operating systems.

TO APPLY:

Please send your resume to:

WDRB-TV

Harry Beam: Director of Programming and Operations

624 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Louisville, Ky. 40203

hbeam@wdrb.com

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.