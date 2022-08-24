WDRB Media Jobs

WDRB Media is looking for a part-time Production Assistant to add to their team! This is an opportunity to work for the #1 News Station in the market - voted Best Place to Work 9 years in a row. Start or continue your career in Television and Media working with the most talented people around!

Why WDRB is the best place to work:

  • Incredible 6% employer 401K match
  • YMCA membership
  • Opportunities for learning and growth
  • Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
  • Learn from industry-leading talent

WHAT YOU WILL DO: 

  • Operate studio cameras for live/taped productions
  • Operate studio lighting system for live/taped productions
  • Operate audio console for live/taped productions
  • Stage managing for live/taped productions
  • Operate Ross XPression graphics system for live/taped productions
  • Report to Director of Production

WHAT YOU WILL BRING: 

Two or more years of television experience including:

  • Operate studio cameras
  • Operate lighting system
  • Operate studio audio console
  • Stage managing
  • Operate Ross XPression graphics system
  • Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable

Bachelor’s Degree in Television Production or related field desirable

SALARY / WAGE:

  • Negotiable

POSITION:

  • Part-Time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

