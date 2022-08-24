WDRB Media is looking for a part-time Production Assistant to add to their team! This is an opportunity to work for the #1 News Station in the market - voted Best Place to Work 9 years in a row. Start or continue your career in Television and Media working with the most talented people around!
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
- Operate studio cameras for live/taped productions
- Operate studio lighting system for live/taped productions
- Operate audio console for live/taped productions
- Stage managing for live/taped productions
- Operate Ross XPression graphics system for live/taped productions
- Report to Director of Production
WHAT YOU WILL BRING:
Two or more years of television experience including:
- Operate studio cameras
- Operate lighting system
- Operate studio audio console
- Stage managing
- Operate Ross XPression graphics system
- Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable
Bachelor’s Degree in Television Production or related field desirable
SALARY / WAGE:
- Negotiable
POSITION:
- Part-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.