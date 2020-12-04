WDRB Media Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This position will consist of:

  • Operating studio cameras for live/taped productions.
  • Operating studio lighting system for live/taped productions.
  • Operating audio console for live/taped productions.
  • Stage managing for live/taped productions.
  • Operating Ross XPression graphics system for live/taped productions.
  • Reports to Director, Production.

BENEFITS: 

401K, Free Parking

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Part-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Two or more years of television experience, including:

  • Ability to communicate
  • Operating studio cameras
  • Operating lighting system
  • Operating studio audio console
  • Stage managing
  • Operating Ross XPression graphics system

EDUCATION:

  • Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field desirable.
  • Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable.
  • General experience in television production welcome.

To apply, please CLICK THIS LINK.

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.