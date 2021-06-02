WDRB Media Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB Media is looking for a part-time Production Assistant to add to their team! This position will consist of:

  • Operating studio cameras for live / taped productions.
  • Operating studio lighting system for live / taped productions.
  • Operating audio console for live / taped productions.
  • Stage managing for live / taped productions.
  • Operating Ross XPression graphics system for live / taped productions.
  • Reports to Director, Production

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Two or more years of television experience, including:

  • Ability to communicate
  • Operating studio cameras
  • Operating lighting system
  • Operating studio audio console
  • Stage managing
  • Operating Ross XPression graphics system

EDUCATION:

  • Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field desirable
  • Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable
  • General experience in television production welcome

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Part-time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To apply, click here.

Contact:  David Callan, Production Manager