JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for a part-time Production Assistant to add to their team! This position will consist of:
- Operating studio cameras for live / taped productions.
- Operating studio lighting system for live / taped productions.
- Operating audio console for live / taped productions.
- Stage managing for live / taped productions.
- Operating Ross XPression graphics system for live / taped productions.
- Reports to Director, Production
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Two or more years of television experience, including:
- Ability to communicate
- Operating studio cameras
- Operating lighting system
- Operating studio audio console
- Stage managing
- Operating Ross XPression graphics system
EDUCATION:
- Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field desirable
- Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable
- General experience in television production welcome
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Part-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Contact: David Callan, Production Manager