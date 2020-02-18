JOB DESCRIPTION:
This position will consist of:
- Operating studio cameras for live/taped productions.
- Operating studio lighting system for live/taped productions.
- Operating audio console for live/taped productions.
- Stage managing for live/taped productions.
- Operating Ross XPression graphics system for live/taped productions.
- Reports to Director, Production.
BENEFITS: 401K / Free Parking
SALARY / WAGE: Negotiable
POSITION: Part-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Two or more years of television experience, including:
- Ability to communicate
- Operating studio cameras
- Operating lighting system
- Operating studio audio console
- Stage managing
- Operating Ross XPression graphics system
EDUCATION:
- Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field desirable.
- Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable.
- General experience in television production welcome.
TO APPLY:
Email a cover letter and resume to dcallan@wdrb.com.
Or send to:
David Callan
WDRB-TV
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.