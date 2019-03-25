JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky, is scouting for a talented visual storyteller to join our award-winning news team. The candidate will shoot video, edit, operate live bonded cellular, ENG/SNG units while working alone or with a reporter and/or share some responsibilities with the production department. The majority of the work will be for News as a videographer.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum 1 year of experience working in a TV Newsroom with in-the-field ENG skills. Some studio production experience a plus. A college degree in communications or journalism preferred, however, experience with practical in school / internship or commensurate skills in the broadcasting curriculum will be considered.
Other requirements: Knowledge of NLE on Avid Media Composer or Avid Newscutter preferred or similar software, understanding of camera functions and capabilities (we use Panasonic P2 cameras) details of good lighting techniques and imaginative shooting styles.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Hands on experience in a Newsroom environment or practical knowledge of subject.
TO APPLY:
Rush your resume to:
WDRB-TV
Vincent Vermeulen, Chief Photographer
624 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Louisville, Kentucky 40203