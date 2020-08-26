JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media in Louisville, Kentucky is looking for a passionate, enthusiastic, and talented Photojournalist to join our award-winning news team. This person will use creative video skills, technical expertise and unique ideas to deliver compelling visual stories.
Candidate will shoot, edit, operate live ENG/SNG/Bonded cellular units, while working alone or with a reporter. You will also work with producers and managing editors to create ideas for daily newscasts, weekend features and special assignments. Daily assignments could be produced entirely in the field or inside the studio building.
This flexible candidate will also be responsible for basic maintenance of company vehicles with attention to care of cameras and related gear. This position may also involve heavy lifting of equipment weighing up to approx. 60 pounds, frequent travel to surrounding areas (Frankfort, KY, Southern Indiana, etc.) and working in extreme weather conditions. This is NOT a still photographer’s position. It involves shooting video!
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time/Contract
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum 2 years’ experience working in a TV Newsroom with in-the-field ENG skills. Must hold and maintain a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record. A college degree in communications or journalism preferred, however, experience with practical in school/internship or commensurate skills in the broadcasting/journalism curriculum or related fields will be considered.
TO APPLY:
Minimum 2 years’ experience working in a TV Newsroom with in-the-field ENG skills. Must hold and maintain a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record. A college degree in communications or journalism preferred, however, experience with practical in school/internship or commensurate skills in the broadcasting/journalism curriculum or related fields will be considered.
Please apply by going to the link below:
https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=23853&company=cablesystem
Our newsroom values Integrity, creativity, storytelling, and excellence in journalism. We need a team player who shares those same values who is also adaptable to the changing world and can work cooperatively with like peers. Are you this person? If so, apply now!
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.