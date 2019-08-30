JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB is looking for a dedicated photojournalist to join our team. Our newsroom values creativity, storytelling, and excellence in journalism. We need a team player who shares those same values.
This person will work closely with reporters on in-depth and feature stories and find innovative ways to tell them. A creative eye for editing is also key. The latest gear, trucks, and news cars show our commitment to our photojournalists. Our current team includes six licensed drone pilots.
Protecting our positive work culture is our top priority. WDRB has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for eight consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
REQUIREMENTS:
Live experience necessary. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful. College degree preferred.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to Chief Photographer Vince Vermeulen:
Email Vince Vermeulen at Vvermeulen@wdrb.com.
Or mail your info to:
Vince Vermeulen
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.