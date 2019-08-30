WDRB Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB is looking for a dedicated photojournalist to join our team. Our newsroom values creativity, storytelling, and excellence in journalism. We need a team player who shares those same values.

This person will work closely with reporters on in-depth and feature stories and find innovative ways to tell them. A creative eye for editing is also key. The latest gear, trucks, and news cars show our commitment to our photojournalists. Our current team includes six licensed drone pilots.

Protecting our positive work culture is our top priority. WDRB has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for eight consecutive years.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

REQUIREMENTS:

Live experience necessary. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful. College degree preferred.

TO APPLY:

Please send your resume and links to Chief Photographer Vince Vermeulen:

Email Vince Vermeulen at Vvermeulen@wdrb.com.

Or mail your info to:

Vince Vermeulen

WDRB Media

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.