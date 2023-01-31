This is an opportunity to work for the #1 News Station in the market - voted Best Place to Work 9 years in a row. Move your career forward while working with the most talented people around!
WDRB Media in Louisville Kentucky is looking for a passionate enthusiastic talented photojournalist to join our award-winning news team. Our newsroom values integrity, creativity, storytelling, and excellence in journalism. We need a team player who shares those same values who is also adaptable to the changing world and can work cooperatively with like peers.
Culture is key at WDRB, so no egos or attitudes allowed. Our newsroom is made up of a tight-knit group of journalists who support each other personally and professionally. We work together to help each other become better storytellers and contributors to our community.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
- Use your creative video skills, technical expertise and unique ideas to deliver compelling visual stories.
- Shoot, edit, operate live ENG/SNG/Bonded cellular units, while working alone or with a reporter.
- Work with producers and managing editors to create ideas for daily newscasts, features, and in-depth special assignments.
- Daily assignments could be produced entirely in the field or inside the station.
- This photographer / videographer must also have close attention to care of cameras, company vehicles, and related gear.
What you bring:
- Minimum 2 years’ experience working in a TV Newsroom with in-the-field ENG skills.
- Ability to shoot, edit and feed video on tight deadlines is crucial.
- A college degree in communications or journalism is preferred, however, experience with practical in school/internship or commensurate skills in the broadcasting/journalism curriculum or related fields will be considered.
BENEFITS:
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer. To apply, click here.