JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media in Louisville Kentucky is looking for a passionate enthusiastic talented photojournalist to join our award-winning news team. This person will use creative video skills, technical expertise, and unique ideas to deliver compelling visual stories.
Candidate will shoot, edit, operate live ENG/SNG/Bonded cellular units, while working alone or with a reporter. You will also work with producers and managing editors to create ideas for daily newscasts, features, and in-depth special assignments. Daily assignments could be produced entirely in the field or inside the station. This photojournalist must also have close attention to care of cameras, company vehicles, and related gear.
Our newsroom values integrity, creativity, storytelling, and excellence in journalism. We need a team player who shares those same values who is also adaptable to the changing world and can work cooperatively with like peers.
Culture is key at WDRB, so no egos or attitudes allowed. Our newsroom is made up of a tight-knit group of journalists who support each other personally and professionally. We work together to help each other become better storytellers and contributors to our community.
WDRB News is the 2021 recipient of the News Excellence Emmy for the Ohio Valley Chapter of NATAS.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum 2 years’ experience working in a TV Newsroom with in-the-field ENG skills.
- Ability to shoot, edit and feed video on tight deadlines is crucial.
- A college degree in communications or journalism preferred, however, experience with practical in school/internship or commensurate skills in the broadcasting/journalism curriculum or related fields will be considered.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
TO APPLY, CLICK HERE.
CONTACT:
Barry Fulmer, Vice President, News Director