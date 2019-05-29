JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB is looking for a dedicated photojournalist to join our team. Our newsroom values creatively, storytelling, and excellence in journalism. We need a team player who shares those same values.
This person will work closely with reporters on in-depth stories and find innovative ways to tell them. The latest gear, trucks, and news cars show our commitment to our photojournalists. Our current team includes six licensed drone pilots.
Protecting our positive work culture is our top priority. WDRB has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for eight consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Live experience necessary. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful. College degree preferred.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to Chief Photographer, Vince Vermeulen at Vvermeulen@wdrb.com.
Or:
Vince Vermeulen
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.