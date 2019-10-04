JOB DESCRIPTION:
We've spent the last decade assembling a team of amazing journalists. Now WDRB is looking for one more.
We love news. We love Louisville. And we love working at a station that allows us the freedom to take the time to do news the right way. The best part? It's working! WDRB went from a distant No. 4 to No. 1 in the market, and we are now the largest newsroom in the state. We're constantly expanding our news offerings and are hiring more people to do it.
Talk to nearly any journalist in Louisville, even our competitors, and they will tell you that WDRB is the ultimate workplace destination. We respect your personal life. We help each other. We share stories and ideas. We don't allow egos or attitudes. We promote from within. We want to do great work. We want to win. There aren't many newsrooms like this anymore. Don't take my word for it. Ask anyone at WDRB. They'll back it up.
So if you love journalism, appreciate a good workplace culture and want to love your job, you should be our new 6 PM news producer! Must be a great writer, exceptional time manager and work well with others. Two years of previous live producing experience preferred.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
2-plus years of previous live producing experience preferred. College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to Vice President / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com.
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.