JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB-TV in Louisville, KY is looking for a Producer with strong writing and decision-making skills to help lead our newsroom. This is an opportunity to work for the #1 News Station in the market. You will have exceptional resources at your fingertips: dedicated reporters and photographers, an executive producer, several co-producers, drone pilots, a team of digital producers and more. This journalist must have solid news judgment and be able to adapt quickly to make changes as news develops.
The top priority at WDRB is our culture, so the perfect candidate is a team player with a positive attitude who is willing to do anything to help our team.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits, including Health, Dental and Vision.
- Company-paid Health Savings Account.
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability.
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match.
- Competitive paid time off.
- YMCA membership.
- Opportunities for learning and growth.
- Collaborative team with a strong values-based culture.
- Learn from industry-leading talent.
What you will do:
- Create daily newscast for television broadcast
- Develop coverage plan of news with Assignment Desk
- Responsible for the writing and organization of newscasts
- Work closely with reporters and photographers for efficient coverage of daily news
- Create compelling graphics for graphic applications to integrate into newscast
- Communication at the highest level as the leader for each newscast
- Responsible for the newscast presentation, timing, and management of stories
- Proofread copy to find errors, make corrections, and guide others to improve writing
- Work with Executive producer and news management as a team to produce quality newscasts
What you will bring:
- Strong leadership and expert communication skills that help tie all aspects of newscast together
- Highly organized with the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced work environment
- Creative and critical thinking is a must.
- Strong writing and copy-editing skills
- Ability to meet deadlines and manage time to put together an informative newscast
- Team player; Ability to work and collaborate with digital team
- Knowledge of broadcast production, graphics, sports, and weather
- Ability to be calm and decisive under pressure
- Solid news judgment
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field required.
EXPERIENCE: Minimum of 1-2 years' experience as a broadcast news producer required.
COMPUTER SKILLS:
- Proficiency with I-News, AVID, AVID Cloud UX
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office and all social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram)
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.