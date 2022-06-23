WDRB Media is the #1 source for Kentuckiana local news, weather, sports, and television entertainment. We are the "go to" media company for original and compelling journalism, as well as watch-dog investigations. As the leading news operation in the Louisville area, WDRB is the largest news team in Kentucky & Indiana offering more than 9.5 hours of weekday newscasts daily, along with live & on demand digital news, weather and sports options.
WDRB was also voted Best Places to Work in Kentucky for 9 years in a row. Our positive work culture is the key to being one of the best newsrooms in the country. Everyone here does whatever it takes to cover news and support the team. This is the reason we are able to retain so many veteran journalists who have helped lead WDRB to become the top broadcast and digital media outlet in Louisville.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
Operate studio cameras for live/taped productions
Operate studio lighting system for live/taped productions
Operate audio console for live/taped productions
Stage managing for live/taped productions
Operate Ross XPression graphics system for live/taped productions
Report to the Director of Production
What you will bring:
Two or more years of television experience including:
- Operating studio cameras
- Operating lighting system
- Operating studio audio console
- Stage managing
- Operating Ross XPression graphics system.
- Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable
Bachelor’s Degree in Television Production or related field desirable.
BENEFITS
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
- Negotiable
POSITION:
- Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.