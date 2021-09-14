WDRB Media is looking for a Production Assistant to add to their team! This position will consist of:
DESCRIPTION:
- Operating studio cameras for live/taped productions
- Operating studio lighting system for live/taped productions
- Operating audio console for live/taped productions
- Stage managing for live/taped productions
- Operating Ross XPression graphics system for live/taped productions
- Reports to Director, Production
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Two or more years of television experience including:
- Ability to communicate
- Operating studio cameras
- Operating lighting system
- Operating studio audio console
- Stage managing
- Operating Ross XPression graphics system
- Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable
- General experience in television production welcome
EDUCATION:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Television Production or related field desirable
SALARY / WAGE:
- Negotiable
POSITION:
- Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Contact: David Callan, Production Manager