WDRB Media is looking for a Production Assistant to add to their team! This position will consist of:

DESCRIPTION: 

  • Operating studio cameras for live/taped productions
  • Operating studio lighting system for live/taped productions
  • Operating audio console for live/taped productions
  • Stage managing for live/taped productions
  • Operating Ross XPression graphics system for live/taped productions
  • Reports to Director, Production

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS: 

Two or more years of television experience including:

  • Ability to communicate
  • Operating studio cameras
  • Operating lighting system
  • Operating studio audio console
  • Stage managing
  • Operating Ross XPression graphics system
  • Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable
  • General experience in television production welcome

EDUCATION: 

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Television Production or related field desirable

SALARY / WAGE:

  • Negotiable

POSITION:

  • Full-Time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Contact: David Callan, Production Manager