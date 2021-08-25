JOB DESCRIPTION:
Looking for a newsroom that focuses on creativity, storytelling and innovation? Wish you had more time and resources to do in-depth reporting? Want to work for a company that values excellence in journalism AND your personal time?
WDRB is searching for a reporter to join our newsroom. This is a unique chance to work in a top-rated, award-winning newsroom that values good journalism and good people. The ideal candidate will be a newsroom leader who focuses on enterprise stories and has strong writing and social media skills. Three years of live reporting experience is preferred.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
CONTACT:
Barry Fulmer, Vice President, News Director