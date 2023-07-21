WDRB News is looking for an experienced broadcast reporter with extensive experience to join our team. The right candidate will be a storyteller at heart who goes beyond press conferences and scheduled events to tell impactful stories that are meaningful to our community. This journalist should have a history of producing hard-hitting work that requires digging beyond the surface of daily news. This reporter must also be a problem solver and multi-tasker who works quickly under pressure to deliver compelling content for newscasts and digital platforms. Creativity and collaboration are key. Our journalists work together to find the best ways to tell stories, both informationally and creatively.
Many journalists call WDRB the "unicorn of newsrooms" because it provides flexibility, support from management, and respect among co-workers. We are part of a family-owned company, giving us the ability to make decisions about our coverage within our own newsroom instead of from corporate mandates. Culture is key here—NO egos or negativity allowed! Must have a positive attitude with the ambition to do anything to help the team.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
Requirements:
- At least one year of daily reporting experience required, three years preferred.
- Strong on-air presence with the confidence to speak comfortably during live coverage when there is little information during developing news situations.
- Ability to shoot, write and edit broadcast-quality video.
- Strong command of writing for broadcast and digital platforms; a thorough understanding of the principles of ethical newsgathering.
- Journalism or communications degree.
- Valid driver’s license with a clean record.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
- Negotiable
POSITION:
- Full-Time
