WDRB News is looking for an experienced broadcast reporter/fill-in anchor with extensive live experience to join our top-rated morning show. The right candidate will be a problem solver and multi-tasker who works quickly under pressure to produce and deliver compelling content for daily newscasts and digital platforms. This journalist is also a primary fill-in anchor for our four-hour weekday morning show, so anchoring experience, preferably with a co-anchor, is preferred. Must be comfortable going live to cover developing stories -- a typical day involves doing nine live shots for our weekday morning and mid-day newscasts. Ability to pivot and adjust quickly is also required, along with excellent communication to keep broadcast and digital producers in the loop of developing stories as they happen.
Many journalists call WDRB the “unicorn of newsrooms” because it provides flexibility, support from management, and respect among co-workers. We are part of a family-owned company, giving us the ability to make decisions about our coverage within our own newsroom instead of from corporate mandates. Culture is key here—NO egos or negativity allowed! Must have a positive attitude with the ambition to do anything to help the team.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
Requirements:
- At least one year of daily reporting experience required, three years preferred.
- Strong on-air presence with the confidence to speak comfortably during live coverage when there is little information during developing news situations.
- Ability to shoot, write and edit broadcast-quality video.
- Strong command of writing for broadcast and digital platforms; a thorough understanding of the principles of ethical newsgathering.
- Journalism or communications degree.
- Valid driver’s license with a clean record.
BENEFITS:
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
