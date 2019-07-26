WDRB MEDIA in Louisville is seeking a Senior Account Executive.
Job Description:
WDRB Media in Louisville is seeking a Senior Account Executive to create new broadcast and digital revenue. Applicants must have a proven track record of agency growth and for prospecting and developing new business. Great opportunity for someone who possesses a "good to great" philosophy who is looking for a career in TV Sales.
Benefits:
Medical/Dental/Vision/Life/Disability/Matching 401K
Salary/Wage:
Commission
Position:
Full-Time (Full-Time/Part-Time/Contract)
Desired Requirements:
1. A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up.
2. Proven track record for selling new business.
3. Strong written and verbal communication skills.
4. Strong presentation skills.
5. Superior organizational skills.
6. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office software and station
Minimum Requirements:
1. Minimum 3-5 years advertising sales experience
2. Successful track record in media sales.
3. Thorough knowledge of Nielsen / ComScore ratings use / methodology
TO APPLY:
E-mail cover letter and resume to:
Tom Vickery, Local Sales Manager
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.