JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is seeking a Senior Graphic Designer looking to take that next step leading and supervising WDRB's news and station design projects along with overseeing daily news requests. This candidate will also assist in adding storytelling design and animation to daily TV newscasts, digital news postings, and providing support graphics for social media. Other tasks include creative design for company marketing and branding.
This is a daytime shift, but may include some occasional evenings.
WDRB is an 8-year winner of Best Places to Work in Kentucky.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Inquire within.
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Knowledge of Cinema 4D, Blender, and other 3D software is a plus.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Proven ability to work as part of a team and operate with a service-oriented mentality and outstanding project / process management skills needed. Must be a Photoshop Specialist and know most Adobe software, such as Illustrator and After-Effects. Candidates must demonstrate experience in leadership qualities and project management that includes delegating tasks, meeting tight deadlines and problem solving.
TO APPLY:
E-mail your resume and portfolio links to: mpetrig@wdrb.com.
Mike Petrig
WDRB Design Director
624 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.