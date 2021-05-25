ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Represents the station to its customers while exhibiting a positive, professional attitude at all times.
- Negotiates pricing with assigned advertisers and agency representatives as needed.
- Discusses customer needs analyses with Multi-Media Consultants and helps to create marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
- Works with Multi-Media Consultants to secure and coordinate appointments.
- Works to establish strong client relationships with all assigned, active customers.
- Drafts and/or obtains statistical, narrative and/or other reports as requested.
- Maintains activity data in Efficio CRM system daily.
- Coordinates sales support needs with other departments i.e. production, traffic, billing, news, and promotions.
- Monitors and handles makegoods, revisions, program changes and other order-related responsibilities. Inputs new orders in Multi-Media Consultant’s absence or as needed in the case of late orders.
- Provides training assistance as well as general day to day guidance for the other Media Coordinators on the staff.
- Promotes and fully implements our team structure.
- Communicates daily with Multi-Media Consultants regarding status of account activity.
- Daily attendance and punctuality required.
POSITION QUALIFICATIONS
- Energetic, competitive self-starter with a passion for winning.
- Strong customer service skills.
- Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks on tight deadlines while staying organized and focused
- Strong communication and presentation skills- written and oral
- Must be extremely detail-oriented
- Enthusiastic and positive team player within the organization
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in related field or equivalent training and experience
- Experience: Minimum 4 years’ experience in a sales support, marketing and/or customer service role
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Contact: Tom Vickery, Local Sales Manage