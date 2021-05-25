WDRB Media Jobs

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

  • Represents the station to its customers while exhibiting a positive, professional attitude at all times.
  • Negotiates pricing with assigned advertisers and agency representatives as needed.
  • Discusses customer needs analyses with Multi-Media Consultants and helps to create marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
  • Works with Multi-Media Consultants to secure and coordinate appointments.
  • Works to establish strong client relationships with all assigned, active customers.
  • Drafts and/or obtains statistical, narrative and/or other reports as requested.
  • Maintains activity data in Efficio CRM system daily.
  • Coordinates sales support needs with other departments i.e. production, traffic, billing, news, and promotions.
  • Monitors and handles makegoods, revisions, program changes and other order-related responsibilities. Inputs new orders in Multi-Media Consultant’s absence or as needed in the case of late orders.
  • Provides training assistance as well as general day to day guidance for the other Media Coordinators on the staff.
  • Promotes and fully implements our team structure.
  • Communicates daily with Multi-Media Consultants regarding status of account activity.
  • Daily attendance and punctuality required.

POSITION QUALIFICATIONS

  • Energetic, competitive self-starter with a passion for winning.
  • Strong customer service skills.
  • Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks on tight deadlines while staying organized and focused
  • Strong communication and presentation skills- written and oral
  • Must be extremely detail-oriented
  • Enthusiastic and positive team player within the organization

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Education: Bachelor’s degree in related field or equivalent training and experience
  • Experience: Minimum 4 years’ experience in a sales support, marketing and/or customer service role

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Contact: Tom Vickery, Local Sales Manage 