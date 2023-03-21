The job of a lifetime just opened in a community that eats, breathes, and lives sports. WDRB News is searching for a Sports Director to lead its team of veteran sports journalists who have a century of experience in Louisville.
The right candidate will be a multi-tasker with a digital-first mentality who works quickly under pressure. WDRB is known for its commitment to in-depth local sports coverage. We're not looking for someone to sit in the studio and read over highlights. Our sports leader will take charge and work in conjunction with the rest of our newsroom to lead the way on coverage in a city where sports is often the lead. This Sports Director must be able to break stories, find inspiring ones, be creative and organize the sports department to cover all our bases. Our sports department covers University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, Indiana University and Western Kentucky University in college athletics. We also focus on emotionally driven stories in high school athletics. Additionally, Louisville is home to minor league baseball, professional soccer and of course, the world renowned Kentucky Derby. You won’t find anywhere like Louisville on the first Saturday in May.
This journalist must be a great communicator who is organized and a natural leader. At least three years of previous sports reporting experience is required. Must be able to shoot, edit and write for digital and broadcast platforms. Knowledge of the Kentucky/Southern Indiana viewing area is helpful but excellent storytelling is at the heart of what we do.
Culture is key at WDRB—no egos or attitude allowed! Must have a positive attitude with the ambition to do anything to help the team.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
Requirements:
- At least three years of daily sports reporting experience required, previous experience as a Sports Director preferred.
- Excellent news judgment and exceptional organizational skills.
- Ability to plan and communicate clearly with sports and news teams.
- Capable of quickly but accurately posting video and writing stories for digital platforms.
- Strong on-air presence with the confidence to speak comfortably during live coverage when there is little information during developing news situations.
- Creativity in photography, editing, and storytelling.
- Strong command of writing for broadcast and digital platforms; a thorough understanding of the principles of ethical newsgathering.
- Journalism or communications degree.
- Valid driver’s license with a clean record.
BENEFITS:
SALARY / WAGE:
- Negotiable
POSITION:
- Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer. To apply, click here.