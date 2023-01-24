WDRB News is looking for an experienced sports reporter who can hit the ground running to cover sports in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. The right candidate will be a problem solver and multi-tasker who works quickly under pressure to produce compelling content for daily newscasts and digital platforms. WDRB is known for its commitment to in-depth local sports coverage. We're not looking for someone to sit in the studio and read highlights. Our new team member will engage in our rich local sports culture to develop sources and break stories. This is an opportunity to work with veteran sports columnists and reporters to think innovatively and creatively in a city where sports stories are often the lead.
This journalist must be a great communicator who can pitch and create impactful, compelling stories. Previous live broadcasting experience required. Must be able to shoot, edit and write for broadcast and digital platforms. Knowledge of the Kentucky/Southern Indiana viewing area is helpful but excellent storytelling is at the heart of what we do.
Culture is key at WDRB — no egos or attitude allowed! Must have a positive attitude with the ambition to do anything to help the team.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
Requirements:
- At least one year of daily sports reporting experience required, three years preferred.
- Strong on-air presence with the confidence to speak comfortably during live coverage when there is little information during developing news situations.
- Ability to shoot, write and edit broadcast-quality video.
- Strong command of writing for broadcast and digital platforms; a thorough understanding of the principles of ethical newsgathering.
- Journalism or communications degree.
- Valid driver’s license with a clean record.
BENEFITS:
- Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
- Negotiable
POSITION:
- Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer. To apply, click here.