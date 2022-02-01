WDRB Media is looking for a Traffic Log Coordinator to coordinate the preparation of the assigned daily station log (YMYO, WDRB or WBKI) for on-air use.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits, including Health, Dental and Vision.
- Company paid Health Savings Account.
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability.
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match.
- Competitive paid time off.
- YMCA membership.
- Opportunities for learning and growth.
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture.
- Learn from industry-leading talent.
What you will do:
- Maximize revenue and ensure inventory availability throughout the week.
- Communicate contract discrepancies to Sales Department for resolution.
- Clear current week displaced by placing or preempting spots.
- Work ahead to clear displaced spots for the quarter and ensure accurate inventory reporting.
- Provide backup to the other log coordinator team members.
- Check and resolve advertiser / product conflicts daily.
- Ensure proper placement of commercials daily.
- Effectively work with other team members and managers in a professional manner.
What you bring:
- Organizational skills.
- Written, Verbal and Interpersonal communication skills.
- Ability to work with a team.
- Multi-task capabilities.
- Efficient time management.
Education: High school diploma or GED.
Experience:
- Minimum 3 years of television / cable / network / agency traffic experience required.
- Minimum 5 years of broadcast experience preferred.
Computer Skills:
- Working knowledge of Word/Excel.
- Experience with Wide Orbit software is preferred.
Benefits:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
Salary / Wage:
Negotiable
Position:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Contact:
Libby Wilcoxson, Traffic Manager