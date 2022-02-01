WDRB Media Jobs

WDRB Media is looking for a Traffic Log Coordinator to coordinate the preparation of the assigned daily station log (YMYO, WDRB or WBKI) for on-air use.

Why WDRB is the best place to work:

  • Low-cost family health benefits, including Health, Dental and Vision.
  • Company paid Health Savings Account.
  • 100% paid Life Insurance, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability.
  • Incredible 6% employer 401K match.
  • Competitive paid time off.
  • YMCA membership.
  • Opportunities for learning and growth.
  • Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture.
  • Learn from industry-leading talent.

What you will do:

  • Maximize revenue and ensure inventory availability throughout the week.
  • Communicate contract discrepancies to Sales Department for resolution.
  • Clear current week displaced by placing or preempting spots.
  • Work ahead to clear displaced spots for the quarter and ensure accurate inventory reporting.
  • Provide backup to the other log coordinator team members.
  • Check and resolve advertiser / product conflicts daily.
  • Ensure proper placement of commercials daily.
  • Effectively work with other team members and managers in a professional manner.

What you bring:

  • Organizational skills.
  • Written, Verbal and Interpersonal communication skills.
  • Ability to work with a team.
  • Multi-task capabilities.
  • Efficient time management.

Education: High school diploma or GED.

Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years of television / cable / network / agency traffic experience required.
  • Minimum 5 years of broadcast experience preferred.

Computer Skills:

  • Working knowledge of Word/Excel.
  • Experience with Wide Orbit software is preferred.

Benefits:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

Salary / Wage:

Negotiable

Position:

Full-time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To apply, click here.

Contact:

Libby Wilcoxson, Traffic Manager