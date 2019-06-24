JOB DESCRIPTIONS:
These positions will consist of:
- Operating audio cameras for live / taped productions
- Operating studio lighting system for live / taped productions
- Operating audio console for live / taped productions
- Stage managing for live / taped productions
- Operating Ross XPression graphics system for live / taped productions
- Reports to Director, Production
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K / Free Parking
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Two or more years of television experience, including:
- Ability to communicate
- Operating studio cameras
- Operating lighting system
- Operating studio audio console
- Stage managing
- Operating Ross XPression graphics system
DESIRED EDUCATION:
- Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field desirable
- Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable
- General experience in television production welcome
TO APPLY:
Email cover letter and resume to dcallan@wdrb.com.
Or mail to:
David Callan
WDRB-TV
624 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.