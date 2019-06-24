WDRB Media Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTIONS:

These positions will consist of:

  • Operating audio cameras for live / taped productions
  • Operating studio lighting system for live / taped productions
  • Operating audio console for live / taped productions
  • Stage managing for live / taped productions
  • Operating Ross XPression graphics system for live / taped productions
  • Reports to Director, Production

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K / Free Parking

POSITION: 

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Two or more years of television experience, including:

  • Ability to communicate
  • Operating studio cameras
  • Operating lighting system
  • Operating studio audio console
  • Stage managing
  • Operating Ross XPression graphics system

DESIRED EDUCATION:

  • Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field desirable
  • Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable
  • General experience in television production welcome

TO APPLY:

Email cover letter and resume to dcallan@wdrb.com.

Or mail to:

David Callan

WDRB-TV

624 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.