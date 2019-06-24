JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is seeking a driven, community-minded Vice President, Broadcast Division -- President / General Manager, WDRB Media, to lead the vision and strategy for Block Communications, Inc. broadcast division that include television stations operating under the call letters: WDRB/WBKI, WLIO and WAND/DAND, as well as other WDRB media outlets.
This position is responsible for the daily oversight, direction, and management of WDRB Media, which has been named one of Kentucky's Best Places to Work for the past eight years. The successful candidate would also be responsible for the evolution of the broadcast division's strategies and brand(s) to maximize market share, impact, relevancy and community impact.
This position is expected to continue WDRB Media's dedication to our community and our employees and to live by our motto: try harder, be smarter, and run faster than the other guys.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Inquire within
POSITION:
Full-time
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
For a complete job description, including job requirements, and to apply please click on the link below:
No calls please.
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.