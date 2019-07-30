Make $1,760.00 in 11 days!
Work the Kentucky State Fair as a WDRB EVENT BRAND AMBASSADOR Aug 15 – 26.
Daily Hours: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (with a half-hour lunch break); $20 per hour rate.
Job duties at the WDRB/WBKI booth include:
- Booth set up and close
- Taking photos of fan selfies with personalities and WBKI Super Heroes
- SNOW FOX mascot Handler
- Manage Digital Prize Wheel
- Crowd control, and other duties as needed Booth
Free WDRB Polo Shirts and admission/parking tickets on shifts.
Workers must be able to work at least 10 out of the 11 days.
Only three available staff slots.
Must be over 18 years or older to apply.
Background check required.
Send resume and references plus 200 words on why you would be a good ambassador candidate to represent WDRB at the Kentucky State Fair this year to LBottorf@wdrb.com
Interviews to begin on Tuesday 7/30/2019.