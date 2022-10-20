WDRB Media is looking for a Web Producer with strong writing skills to join our team of digital journalists. The right candidate will make several daily contributions to WDRB.com, social media and other digital platforms. We're looking for someone who is organized, has solid news judgment, exceptional attention to detail and is able to multi-task in a fast-paced newsroom. The candidate must be able to think strategically about developing an online audience and gaining optimal audience engagement. This Web Producer will write, edit and make decisions that will shape our coverage as a critical part of a large digital team.
Many journalists call WDRB the “unicorn of newsrooms” because it provides flexibility, support from management, and respect among co-workers. We are part of a family-owned company, giving us the ability to make decisions about our coverage within our own newsroom instead of from corporate mandates. Culture is key here—NO egos or negativity allowed! Must have a positive attitude with the ambition to do anything to help the team.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA Membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
- Strong writing skills with understanding of AP style and format
- Ability to work in a digital environment using Web host and supporting software
- Strong news judgement that helps engage readers online and on social media
- Ability to generate visually appealing content on all platforms.
- Work as a team with TV producers to create a cohesive product
- Strong communication skills working with all members of newsroom
What you will bring:
- Strong writing skills
- Excellent news judgment
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment with attention to detail
- Good communication skills among digital team members, assignment desk, and TV producers
- Work closely with reporters and anchors to generate interesting and engaging digital content
Skills and abilities:
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism or similar
- Experience: 1-2 years prior digital/publishing experience
- Computer Skills: Experience with Microsoft applications including Windows operating systems. Knowledge of Windows based media applications including Photoshop and Town News CMS
CLICK HERE to apply.