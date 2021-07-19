JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB is looking for a strong news writer to join our digital team. This digital producer reacts quickly in a fast-paced environment to ensure our website is updated with developing stories while having the opportunity to pursue independent reporting as well. The right candidate will be able to work accurately, quickly and independently in a fast-paced environment while working closely with a team of journalists to get developing stories online. Must be social media savvy to help drive traffic to our website from several different platforms.
ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:
- Write daily stories for WDRB.com and other online platforms
- Monitor social media to find trending stories on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
- Edit videos for website and social media platforms
- Build and maintain a community of loyal viewers across all social media platforms and the WDRB.com web page
- Assist in managing home page to engage a loyal audience
- Write effective digital headlines and summaries that help attract audiences
- Write engaging social posts that attract audiences and encourage readers to interact with social content
- Schedule posts and share news stories across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other apps
- Monitor a variety of social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) in search of trending topics for content creation; train and assist talent on how to effectively reach and properly engage viewers
- Execute creative social media and SEO strategies with the goal of targeting and growing new digital audiences
- Edit sensitive content for publication readiness, including clarity, fairness, legality, spelling, grammar, punctuation, and style
- Send breaking news alerts
POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:
- Strong writing skills with an understanding of AP style and format
- Excellent news judgment that helps engage readers online and on all social media platforms
- Team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment with attention to detail
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills among digital team members, assignment desk, and TV Producers; work as a team to create a cohesive product
- Ability to work in a digital environment using Web host and supporting software; ability to generate visually appealing content on all platforms
- Expert knowledge of social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and experience managing various accounts across social platforms
- Familiarity with social media analytics; SEO knowledge preferred
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION:
- Bachelor's Degree in Communications, Journalism or Related Field
- Minimum 1-2 years prior broadcast, digital and/or publishing experience.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
CONTACT:
Barry Fulmer
Vice President
News Director