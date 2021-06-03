JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for a dynamic individual to join the team! We are looking for a Web Producer with an innovative mind and fantastic collaboration skills.
ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:
- Collaborative with talent, producers, and marketing to craft content and strengthen social media skills.
- Build and maintain a community of loyal viewers across all social media platforms and the WDRB.com Web page.
- Assist in managing home page to engage a loyal audience.
- Write effective digital headlines and summaries that help attract audiences.
- Write engaging social posts that attract audiences and encourage readers to interact with social content.
- Schedule posts and share news stories across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other apps.
- Monitor a variety of social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) in search of trending topics for content creation; train and assist talent on how to effectively reach and properly engage viewers.
- Executive creative social media and SEO strategies with the goal of targeting and growing new digital audiences.
- Edits sensitive content for publication readiness, including clarity, fairness, legality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and style.
- Send breaking news alerts.
POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:
- Strong writing skills with an understanding of AP style and format.
- Excellent news judgment that helps engage readers online and on all social media platforms.
- Team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment with attention to detail.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills among digital team members, assignment desk, and TV Producers; work as a team to create a cohesive product.
- Ability to work in a digital environment using Web host and supporting software; ability to generate visually appealing content on all platforms.
- Expert knowledge of social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and experience managing various accounts across social platforms.
- Familiarity with social media analytics; SEO knowledge preferred.
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION:
- Bachelor's Degree in Communications, Journalism or Related Field
- Minimum 1-2 years prior broadcast, digital and/or publishing experience.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
CONTACT:
Barry Fulmer
Vice President
News Director