JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB Media is looking for a dynamic individual to join the team! We are looking for a Web Producer with an innovative mind and fantastic collaboration skills.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

  • Collaborative with talent, producers, and marketing to craft content and strengthen social media skills.
  • Build and maintain a community of loyal viewers across all social media platforms and the WDRB.com Web page.
  • Assist in managing home page to engage a loyal audience.
  • Write effective digital headlines and summaries that help attract audiences.
  • Write engaging social posts that attract audiences and encourage readers to interact with social content.
  • Schedule posts and share news stories across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other apps.
  • Monitor a variety of social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) in search of trending topics for content creation; train and assist talent on how to effectively reach and properly engage viewers.
  • Executive creative social media and SEO strategies with the goal of targeting and growing new digital audiences.
  • Edits sensitive content for publication readiness, including clarity, fairness, legality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and style.
  • Send breaking news alerts.

POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Strong writing skills with an understanding of AP style and format.
  • Excellent news judgment that helps engage readers online and on all social media platforms.
  • Team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment with attention to detail.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills among digital team members, assignment desk, and TV Producers; work as a team to create a cohesive product.
  • Ability to work in a digital environment using Web host and supporting software; ability to generate visually appealing content on all platforms.
  • Expert knowledge of social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and experience managing various accounts across social platforms.
  • Familiarity with social media analytics; SEO knowledge preferred.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION:

  • Bachelor's Degree in Communications, Journalism or Related Field
  • Minimum 1-2 years prior broadcast, digital and/or publishing experience.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

CONTACT:

Barry Fulmer

Vice President

News Director