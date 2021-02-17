JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for a skilled meteorologist to join an extremely successful weather team. WDRB's meteorologists use the most advanced equipment, including augmented reality presentations to deliver critical information to viewers. Qualified candidates will have a high skill level with severe weather coverage. Person must be an excellent communicator on all digital platforms, which includes social media, blogging an on-air presentation.
WDRB has been named one of the "Best Places to Work" for nine consecutive years, which speaks to the positive culture and goals of excellence in the workplace. Ideal candidate is self-motivated and works well in a team environment.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
CONTACT: Marc Weinberg, Chief Meteorologist