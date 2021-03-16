JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for a team player whose goal is to become a strong broadcast producer. This position is the perfect opportunity to learn several aspects of the broadcast and digital sides of the newsroom. The right candidate is focused on good journalism, is a strong writer and loves to multi-task. This journalist must be a quick learner who is willing to work hard to grow quickly.
Responsibilities including finding and writing stories for WDRB newscasts and WDRB.com, handling assignment desk duties, calling officials to get information for stories, posting compelling content to social media, assigning news crews and more.
The top priority at WDRB is our positive work culture, so you must be ready to support your co-workers. No egos or attitudes allowed!
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field required.
- Position requires working early morning and weekend hours.
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Contact: Jennifer Keeney, Assistant News Director