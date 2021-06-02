JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB-TV is looking for a weekend morning anchor who wants to be part of a team of great journalists. This position will require reporting on the street during the week, anchoring at the desk on weekends, writing for the web, and updating social media as part of the daily routine.
The ideal candidate will have strong writing and social media skills, the ability to work in a fast-paced news environment, and be flexible to adapt to changes in a socially distant world. But most importantly, this journalist must be a team player.
WDRB's positive work culture is the key to being one of the best newsrooms in the country -- no egos or attitude allowed! Everyone here does whatever it takes to cover news and support the team. This is the reason we are able to retain so many veteran journalists who have helped lead WDRB to become the top broadcast and digital media outlet in Louisville.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Contact: Barry Fulmer
Vice President
News Director