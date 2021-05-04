LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld Louisville Metro Council's decision in 2017 to deny a zoning change for a development in Prospect on Tuesday.
Prospect Cove, an affordable housing complex, was first proposed in 2016 but faced staunch opposition from the city of Prospect. The low-income housing development would be built on Forest Cove Lane and River Road.
LDG Development wants to build a four-story building with 198 apartments for people 55 and older. Many Prospect residents are against the proposal due to concerns with parking and traffic, along with the size of the development.
Cathy Kuhn, executive director for Metropolitan Housing Coalition, was disappointed with the decision.
"I will say that is very disappointing for the case of affordable housing, especially when we're talking about much needed senior housing in Louisville," Kuhn said. "We know that about 46% of senior households are rent burdens, so this affordable housing is really important."
LDG is still fighting to build the apartment complex.
Related Stories:
- Developer plans to build affordable housing complex for Beecher Terrace residents in Prospect
- Committee expected to vote on rezoning property Tuesday for Prospect Cove
- Hundreds pack public meeting to debate proposed affordable housing complex in Prospect
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.