LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --
Childcare centers across Kentucky are allowed to reopen on Monday.
WDRB's Stephan Johnson explains why COVID-19 is not the only challenge and concern for hundreds of families.
Child Care centers shut down in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
They will be allowed to reopen next week with restrictions.
And organizations like Family and Children's Place will be there to help families overcome another invisible pandemic.
Cori Gadansky[19:09:36]:"We've been really missing our families."
Cori Gadansky is with Family and Children's Place and says during the pandemic, they've heard from a lot of parents and continued to serve from a distance.
Cori[19:11:11]:"Like, 'I don't know how to get diapers' or formula or wipes...and again, because we have this head start background, we've been able to have those things shipped."
Family and Children's Place is now in charge of the Head Start Program...so COVID 19 is not the only pandemic facing the 500 plus children they serve.
Vaughn Nebbitt[19:05:35]:"We work with some of the most vulnerable families in our community ...to help them with the support and the resources they need to not just be successful in life but to also be able to build and maintain sufficiency."
Vaughn Nebbitt is the vice president of early childhood services.
He says there's still room for low income families looking for child care.
Vaughn[19:05:56]:"We are currently enrolling for all of our center based programs as well as our in home services for our early head start program."
Cori[19:08:42]:"Head Start has really been designed to try to end poverty in this country...with the focus on the children of our most vulnerable families."
Meanwhile, Cori Gandansky explains what else reopening child care centers and the head start program provide for families.
Cori[19:11:48]:"Some time where their children are in the safe, loving care of somewhere else and they're either able to go to work and focus on that or go back to looking for a job or maybe even take a breath."
Cori[19:09:39]:"The good news is because of Head Start...we've actually been able to maintain a lot of contact with our families...even during the closure."
Cori[19:10:41]:"We know that the needs that are around this whole community are around food and just safety, our families need to be back."
Cori[19:12:20]:"They have missed being together...it's a really important social connection that our families and our child care center has been missing and we can't wait to have our families back."
Cori[19:08:22]:"Also provide additional wrap around support for the family...help them to be able to have been health outcomes for their children."
To find out how to enroll your child in the Greater Louisville Head Start Program, Call 502-974-1206 or visit famchildplace.org/headstart
