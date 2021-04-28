LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival President Matt Gibson joins WDRB in the Morning to talk about how the festival has adapted during the pandemic.
Gibson says he's proud to see how organizers have been able to make events work from the Pegasus Parade to the Marathon and MiniMarathon, and says he's also appreciative of spectators and participants staying safe while enjoying them.
He says this Derby season has been a learning process and has helped KDF focus on how it can improve. He emphasized that safety has been key this year.
Gibson says plans are already in the works for next year and that it'll be a mix of pre-pandemic and pandemic plans.
