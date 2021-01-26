LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is ready to announce plans for 2021.
A news conference is scheduled Tuesday afternoon. A release says KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson will give an update along with 2021 Board Chair Judy Hess. But there is no early indication of what changes could be made because of COVID-19.
Dozens of KDF 2020 events were casualties to social distancing and concerns over the pandemic. Thunder Over Louisville was first delayed until August last year before finally being canceled and costing the city millions in tourism dollars. Other signature events, including the Pegasus Parade and KDF Marathon, were also canceled.
The 2021 Thunder airshow and fireworks are currently scheduled for April 17.
A tribute to the Great Steamboat race between the Belle of Louisville and the Mary M. Miller was held the week before Kentucky Derby 146, which was run on Sept. 5 without fans at Churchill Downs. The racetrack hops to have fans back for the 2021 race on the first Saturday in May.
