LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lost to Iowa on Saturday in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, 21-0.
The Wildcats played without start quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez, both of whom opted out of the bowl game, preferring instead to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Many mock drafts project Levis to be a top-five pick in April.
After a 4-0 start, UK stumbled home with five losses in seven games before a Governor's Cup win over Louisville on Nov. 26 to end the regular season.
