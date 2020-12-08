ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Select hospitals across Kentucky are expecting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as mid-December.
Eleven hospitals throughout the state are included on Kentucky's first shipment list for the Pfizer vaccine, which still needs emergency authorization through the FDA.
Those hospitals include:
- Lord's Hospital
- Pikeville Medical Center
- UK Hospital
- Baptist Health Madisonville
- Baptist Health Louisville
- St. Elizabeth Healthcare-Edgewood
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Norton Hospital
- The Medical Center in Bowling Green
- UofL Health
Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is hopeful that more shipments of the Pfizer vaccine could be coming to Kentucky before the end of the year, as well as shipments of the Moderna vaccine. Both vaccines still need FDA authorization.
"There may be as many as 5 separate shipments between the two vaccines in December alone," Beshear said during his Dec. 7 press briefing.
"If you're one of the facilities that's disappointed you didn't get in the week of the 13th through the 19th, probably the 15th we may ... we may, and that all all depends on the federal government, be able to get you your initial group as early as the very next week," said Beshear.
Baptist Health Hardin is not one of the initial 11 hospitals chosen for the first vaccine shipment, but is hopeful a shipment will be scheduled soon.
"We are anticipating that eventually we'll be getting the vaccine. Probably within the next few weeks hopefully, and when it arrives we will be ready," said Dr. Matthew Stiles, Medical Director for Baptist Health Medical Group.
He said plans are already in place on which employees will get the vaccine first, based on exposure to COVID-19.
"So ICU nurses, ICU staff, anyone who works in that unit would be in the first tier of people to get that vaccine. We do have a process in place to prioritize," he explained.
Stiles said Baptist Health Hardin also has one of the ultra-cold freezers needed to store the Pfizer vaccine.
He said while it may be slightly disappointing the Hardin County location was not chosen to be part of the first shipment, the hospital is ready to make the vaccine available to employees as soon as possible.
"We knew from the beginning that the vaccine was going to be in limited quantities when it first came out, so we were kind of uncertain if we were going to get vaccines on the first distribution to begin with," he said.
Kentucky's first vaccine shipment will go to long-term care facilities and hospital employees. It's still not clear exactly how long it could take before shipments for the general public are available.
"It is going to take probably a few months, if not even a little bit longer to take care of the first-line healthcare workers and then the essential workers such as EMS and firefighters and police and people of that nature," said Stiles.
